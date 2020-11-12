Sir Peter Cosgrove welcomes investigation into Australian soldiers’ alleged war crimes

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an independent prosecutor to probe the allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan.

The announcement comes as he is set to release a report into the allegations next week.

General Sir Peter Cosgrove told Jim Wilson he welcomes the Prime Minister’s announcement and said it means “we’ve gone beyond the exploration to find out whether there was any substance to be followed up”.

“The special investigator will have police-like powers to produce cases that might then be sent to prosecutors for assessment.

“It’s in the justice system from this point on.”

