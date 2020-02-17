Sir Peter Cosgrove joins the bushfire recovery effort

Former governor-general Sir Peter Cosgrove is urging people not to forget bushfire-hit parts of the state.

He’s been appointed chairman of the business-led effort to get regions back on their feet.

A survey estimates three-quarter of Australians were either directly or indirectly affected by the crisis.

Sir Peter tells Alan Jones there’s an enormous amount to do and believes the corporate world can shoulder a lot of the work.

“We still need government, we need the charities to look after individuals but we want to get business activity so people can have a place to go to shop and money can start circulating back around the community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: SMH/Alex Ellinghausen