Single-sex schools blasted for ‘window-dressing’ sex education

With wealthy private schools such as Cranbrook considering a co-educational transition, the need for exclusively girls’ and boys’ schools is under scrutiny.

Education expert Adam Voigt told Deborah Knight any perceived benefit is based on the lure of tradition, not any scientific evidence, and causes issues when addressing certain social issues.

“When it comes to the debate, there really isn’t one.

“The educational advantage of single sex schools over co-ed schools doesn’t exist.”

While many schools have committed to improving their sex education programs, Mr Voigt blasted their statements as “window-dressing”.

“That idea that we can unlearn that privilege and entitlement … with a guest speaker on a Wednesday arvo … for me is just absolutely ludicrous.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty