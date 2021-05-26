2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Significant drop off in QR check-ins in NSW, Customer Service Minister says

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Victor Dominello
Article image for Significant drop off in QR check-ins in NSW, Customer Service Minister says

NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello is urging people to check in with QR codes when visiting hospitality venues and relevant businesses.

Earlier in the month, during a government blitz, there were an average of 2.6 million check-ins a day.

Now, that figure has fallen to 1.3 million check-ins a day.

Mr Dominello told Ben Fordham complacency has increased.

“We should be checking in everywhere we go because it really does help the contact tracers.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873