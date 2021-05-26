Significant drop off in QR check-ins in NSW, Customer Service Minister says

NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello is urging people to check in with QR codes when visiting hospitality venues and relevant businesses.

Earlier in the month, during a government blitz, there were an average of 2.6 million check-ins a day.

Now, that figure has fallen to 1.3 million check-ins a day.

Mr Dominello told Ben Fordham complacency has increased.

“We should be checking in everywhere we go because it really does help the contact tracers.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty