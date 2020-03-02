Should our politicians have more flexible work hours?

There are calls for politicians to be given extra flexibility so they can spend more time with their families.

The Shooters and Fishers Party recently voted against a bill that would’ve meant state parliament would not finish late on Thursday nights.

NSW Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor says more flexible hours would see a greater mix of people running for politics.

She tells Deborah Knight the backlash was “extraordinary”.

“I just can’t believe the backlash that happened.

“They are a long way from home and if it means we get to spend one more night in our communities representing the people we decided to go into parliament for, well surely that’s a good thing.

Deb agrees, saying it’s time politics comes into the 21st century.

“I don’t think it’s a gender issue, I think it’s a family issue and we’ve got to encourage all men and women to be able to achieve that juggle of work life and family life.”

