Should children be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Experts say vaccinating children against COVID-19 would help keep schools open when there are future outbreaks.

The NSW government has indicated that children might be included in the state’s vaccination target to return to normal life.

But a range of Australian experts are warning against rushing to vaccinate children until more data is available.

Immunisation expert Dr Margie Danchin told Ben Fordham while there are some risks, there are significant benefits.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Australia prioritises children over the age of 12 first who are more vulnerable, with underlying medical conditions.

“But then broadening it out to all kids, to sort of keep school safe and keep children back at school.”

Image: Getty