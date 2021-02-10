2GB
Shot of confidence for domestic travel with guaranteed refunds

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
domestic travelJohn SharpRex Airlines
Article image for Shot of confidence for domestic travel with guaranteed refunds

Rex has ramped up its competition with Australia’s major airlines by offering $49 flights on the Sydney-Melbourne route, with a full refund guaranteed.

Deputy Chairman John Sharp told Deborah Knight the cheap fares will attract more competition and more customers, in turn creating more jobs.

While other airlines tend to offer flight credit instead of a refund, Rex has embraced a “fair consumer philosophy” he said.

“A travel credit … doesn’t really give people the confidence that they want.

“Other airlines do it for cash flow reasons – everybody’s cash-strapped at the moment – but Rex is in a fortunate position that we arrived at the pandemic with no debt, and we had been profitable throughout.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsTravel
