‘Shortsighted’ ferry compromise attacked by shadow transport minister

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Chris MinnsManlySydney Ferries
Article image for ‘Shortsighted’ ferry compromise attacked by shadow transport minister

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Transport Minister Andrew Constance have both expressed willingness to retain two of Manly’s Freshwater ferries, however some are dissatisfied by the compromise.

The NSW government has been locked in a tug-of-war over the heritage ferries, which are set to be decommissioned and replaced by faster, smaller Emerald-class ferries from next year.

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns told Jim Wilson the weekend services with one or two Freshwater vessels are a “token tourist experience” and don’t go far enough.

“Is there going to be the economies of scale to keep that infrastructure in place with only two ferries operating, or will this just be a token 24-month extension to get everybody off their back?

“The decision to effectively bring over three Chinese-built ferries that have half the capacity … was always going to be shortsighted.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
