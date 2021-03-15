Shocking frequency of teacher assaults puts violence against women in focus

More than one in three school leaders have been subjected to physical violence, a new survey has revealed.

Australian Primary Principals Association president Malcolm Elliot told Jim Wilson the gendered element of the findings shouldn’t be overlooked.

“80 per cent of our primary teachers are women, and 60 per cent of our secondary teachers are women.

“This really does come home to us.”

While the violence is predominantly perpetrated by students, there are “a worrying number” of parents abusing teachers too.

