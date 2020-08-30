2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shocking footage of toddler flung into the air by kite

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Taiwan

A three-year-old girl has suffered minor injuries after she was caught on a kite at a festival in Taiwan.

The kite lifted the girl several metres into the air before onlookers managed to save her.

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873