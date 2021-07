Farmers are facing a backlog of more than five days at a major port amid a drawn-out pay dispute with the wharfies.

Owner of Fletcher International Exports, Roger Fletcher, told Ben Fordham the delays at Port Botany are “putting a lot of pressure on”.

“We’ve got ships now that don’t want to come to Australia.

“The farmers need their money.”

Image: Nine News