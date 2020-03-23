‘She’s done herself a great disservice’: Ray Hadley blasts NSW Premier

Ray Hadley has slammed the NSW Premier for causing confusion over school closures, calling for a ‘unilateral’ message from government.

On Monday morning, Premier Gladys Berejiklian encouraged parents to keep their children at home, contradicting the Prime Minister’s advice on Sunday night.

“Gladys Berejiklian, in my opinion, brought no credit to herself doing what she did,” Ray commented.

“It should’ve been shown as unilateral… not one Premier going off half-cocked, then later in the night hearing from the Prime Minister.

“She’s done herself a great disservice.”

Commentators have suggested the sudden changes in advice to the public are a response to the mishandling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship’s arrival in Sydney.

Thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark the vessel, and more than 20 have since tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s a fiasco, and there should be people held to account!” Ray said.

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans