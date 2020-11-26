‘She must do better’: Ben Fordham addresses NSW Premier’s latest drama

Ben Fordham says the NSW Premier needs to do better in 2021 after a series of events in 2020 that attracted fierce criticism.

Gladys Berejiklian admitted her government pork-barrelled when pressed about $250 million in grants to councils in Liberal and National Party areas.

“It’s not an illegal practice. Unfortunately, it does happen from time to time by every government,” she said.

But Ben Fordham said, “just because it’s legal, doesn’t make it right.”

The admission comes after her controversial relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire was uncovered and, just recently, failing to follow coronavirus guidelines.

“I appreciate the Premier owning up to the mistake, the problem is there are lots of mistakes to own up to,” Ben Fordham said.

“Her end to 2020 has been a shocker …. people are going to expect better in 2021.”

