‘She has answers’: Ray Hadley commends Jacinta Price’s response to Close The Gap

Ray Hadley has applauded Aboriginal activist Jacinta Price’s “commonsense” approach to the new Close The Gap agreements.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph today, the Alice Springs Counsellor says the government’s new Close The Gap targets ignore the most vulnerable and instead pander to the demands of activists.

Ms Price says it is “absolutely scandalous” there are no defined targets set to reduce violence against Indigenous women and children.

Adding, we could reduce the Indigenous prison rates “by around 50 per cent” if we convinced “Aboriginal families to act to protect their women”.

“I think she has more answers than perhaps the Minister responsible, Ken Wyatt,” said Ray.

“Unfortunately, she’s not at the table with Ken Wyatt.

“She’s a very intelligent woman, she’s an Indigenous woman and should be listened to.”

