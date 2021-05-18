2GB
Shark attack victim dies after being bitten on NSW mid north coast

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Shark Attack
A man in his 50s has died after being bitten by a shark at Tuncurry Beach near Forster on the NSW mid north coast.

He was bitten on the upper right thigh and pulled from the water around 11am.

Emergency services prepared for him to be airlifted in a critical condition, but despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders, he could not be resuscitated and died at the scene.

Tuncurry Beach and Forster Main Beach have been closed until further notice.

Police will be working with the Department of Primary Industries to identify the species responsible.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Josh Smyth told Jim Wilson a retired paramedic was the one to commence CPR on the surfer.

“He was in cardiac arrest due to a significant laceration to his leg.”

Macquarie University shark expert Professor Rob Harcourt told Jim the cooler weather has brought great whites closer to shore.

“They actually have a preference for slightly cooler waters, not our summer waters, so they’re found in water right down to 10 degrees.

“Avoiding dawn and dusk is sensible for some of the other species, but a white shark … will use the sun to hide.”

Image: Twitter/James Wilson

