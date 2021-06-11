Shane Jacobson reveals dramatic proposal to end long hot showers

Beloved Australian actor and presenter Shane Jacobson is back with a brand new character, and Jim Wilson has been given an exclusive sneak peek.

Shane is featuring in a new Sydney Water campaign, putting a hilarious twist on the sensible consumption of water even during the winter months.

“There’s a misconception which I think everyone has, to be honest … which is ‘the dams are full, and it’s been raining, so haven’t we got heaps of it?’

“It goes down so fast.”

He revealed his initial proposal to Sydney Water for the campaign was a LOT more dramatic than the final product…

Image: Shane Jacobson, Getty