Shane Jacobson reveals dramatic proposal to end long hot showers

47 mins ago
Jim Wilson Exclusive
Shane JacobsonSydney Waterwater restrictions
Beloved Australian actor and presenter Shane Jacobson is back with a brand new character, and Jim Wilson has been given an exclusive sneak peek.

Shane is featuring in a new Sydney Water campaign, putting a hilarious twist on the sensible consumption of water even during the winter months.

“There’s a misconception which I think everyone has, to be honest … which is ‘the dams are full, and it’s been raining, so haven’t we got heaps of it?’

“It goes down so fast.”

He revealed his initial proposal to Sydney Water for the campaign was a LOT more dramatic than the final product…

Press PLAY below to hear the exclusive preview

Image: Shane Jacobson, Getty

EnvironmentNewsNSW
