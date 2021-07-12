Shamefaced Dragons player personally calling club members

A St George-Illawarra player is calling individual club members to apologise for flouting health directives.

Numerous Dragons players were found to have attended a barbeque at prop Paul Vaughan’s Shellharbour home on July 3.

Vaughan’s 15-month contract has since been torn up, while his former teammates have copped fines and suspensions.

Listener Glen told Ray he received a phone call from a player yesterday afternoon.

“He was ringing members of the Red V to personally apologise for the stupidity of his actions and to take full responsibility for it,” Glen said.

“It can’t be an easy job to ring complete strangers and apologise for being an idiot.”

Glen said he was happy to hear the player’s apology, as it indicates the club may be heading in the right direction by “having them own up to their actions”.

