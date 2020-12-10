‘Shame on you!’: Ray Hadley blasts ABC chair for ‘hiding’ bias report

Ray Hadley has called out ABC chair Ita Buttrose after she reportedly objected to the release of a report detailing the public broadcaster’s bias.

An internal review has found two of the ABC’s showed a bias towards Labor during the 2019 federal election.

The report found overall the public broadcaster’s content met the impartiality standard but recommended The Drum reconsider the composition of its panel.

Ita Buttrose had reportedly strongly objected to the report’s release.

“How dare you object to it being put out?” Ray Hadley demanded, “I mean, you are there because of us!”

“You are supposed to be impartial, the report says you weren’t! … We can’t condemn you but we can say, ‘thank god for the report!’

“But … shame on you for trying to hide it!”

