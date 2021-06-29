2GB
Shake-up or clean sweep?: Blues coach Brad Fittler’s big Origin III decision

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
NSW BluesPAUL GALLENrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Having secured the series, Blues coach Brad Fittler faces a huge decision: shake-up the squad now or attempt a clean sweep.

Former Blues captain Paul Gallen suggested Nathan Cleary, likely ruled out for game three by a shoulder injury, should be replaced by Jarome Luai, and Jack Wighton given the no. six jersey.

The Eels’ Mitchell Moses has been “biding his time”, Mark Levy said, but Gal wasn’t keen.

“I would change as little as possible.

“It depends how much Freddy wants to change things up, and depends how much he wants to … win the series three-nil.

“Freddy might be having a look into next year now … that’s when you start talking about guys like Mitchell Moses.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s theories for the Origin III squad

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
