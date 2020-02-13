Seniors ‘love to celebrate’ with John Paul Young

Aussie pop legend John Paul Young is headlining the Premier’s Gala Concert, the hottest ticket at this year’s NSW Seniors Festival.

It’s so hot, it’s already sold out, with Vanessa Amorosi and Paulini among the star-studded lineup.

The theme of the festival is “Love to Celebrate” and don’t fret if you didn’t manage to snag a ticket, there are hundreds of events are being held across the state until February 23.

JPY has been synonymous with love with ever since his 1978 iconic song ‘Love Is In The Air’.

The singer spoke to Deborah Knight about just how important family and love is to him.

“I think that really is important. You know, everyone’s gotta hunker down and work at it.

“Things might not be rosy all the time, but you’ve just gotta get over it. Every day brings something new, you just gotta keep working at it.”

Next year will mark 50 years in the music biz for John Paul Young and he says he isn’t planning on slowing down.

