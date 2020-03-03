Seniors encouraged to exercise more, motivation biggest barrier
Seniors are being encouraged to exercise more after it was found only a third of people over the age of 65 are doing the recommended amount of physical activity.
National Seniors Australia conducted a national survey of 4000 people which found two-thirds of respondents wanted to be more physically active but say there are barriers preventing them.
The biggest barrier to physical activity was a lack of motivation, followed by health issues and mobility.
National Seniors CEO John McCallum tells Deborah Knight seniors should be doing 30 minutes of exercise, five times a week.
“To the point where you’re breathless, when it’s hard to talk.
“We find only a third of people are able to say they do that.”
Image: Getty/Al Bello