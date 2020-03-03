2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Seniors encouraged to exercise more,..

Seniors encouraged to exercise more, motivation biggest barrier

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
John McCallumNational Seniors

Seniors are being encouraged to exercise more after it was found only a third of people over the age of 65 are doing the recommended amount of physical activity.

National Seniors Australia conducted a national survey of 4000 people which found two-thirds of respondents wanted to be more physically active but say there are barriers preventing them.

The biggest barrier to physical activity was a lack of motivation, followed by health issues and mobility.

National Seniors CEO John McCallum tells Deborah Knight seniors should be doing 30 minutes of exercise, five times a week.

“To the point where you’re breathless, when it’s hard to talk.

“We find only a third of people are able to say they do that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Al Bello 

Deborah Knight
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.