Senior Finks members charged over alleged extortion of innocent shopkeeper

Three senior Finks outlaw motorcycle gang members have been charged over the alleged extortion of a man in Sydney’s north-west.

Police were told that a 25-year-old Riverstone man had been loaned $11,500 cash by a 45-year-old shopkeeper in exchange for jewellery items, a motorcycle and a boat earlier this year.

In late April three men attended the shop and allegedly threatened the shopkeeper to hand over the loaned items.

The Raptor Squad executed search warrants across Sydney and seized knuckledusters, explosives and firearms among other items.

NSW Police Raptor Squad Commander Detective Jason Weinstein told Ray Hadley the shopkeeper was “scared for his safety”.

“They operate on fear … if we can band together, make sure that they understand they won’t win, then they won’t be as strong as they think they are.”

Image: NSW Police