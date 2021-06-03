2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Senior Finks members charged over alleged extortion of innocent shopkeeper

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
FinksJason WeinsteinOMCGStrike Force Raptor
Article image for Senior Finks members charged over alleged extortion of innocent shopkeeper

Three senior Finks outlaw motorcycle gang members have been charged over the alleged extortion of a man in Sydney’s north-west.

Police were told that a 25-year-old Riverstone man had been loaned $11,500 cash by a 45-year-old shopkeeper in exchange for jewellery items, a motorcycle and a boat earlier this year.

In late April three men attended the shop and allegedly threatened the shopkeeper to hand over the loaned items.

The Raptor Squad executed search warrants across Sydney and seized knuckledusters, explosives and firearms among other items.

NSW Police Raptor Squad Commander Detective Jason Weinstein told Ray Hadley the shopkeeper was “scared for his safety”.

“They operate on fear … if we can band together, make sure that they understand they won’t win, then they won’t be as strong as they think they are.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873