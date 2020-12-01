Senator urges calm response as Chinese embassy blasts Australia’s ‘overreaction’

As the fallout from a disturbing doctored photo posted by a Chinese government official continues, Labor are urging a nonpartisan, calm but strong response.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia has released a scathing statement, accusing Australia of attempting to “deflect public attention” from the allegations contained in the Brereton report, and “to blame China for the worsening of bilateral ties”.

“The rage and roar of some Australian politicians and media is nothing but misreading of, and overreaction to Mr Zhao’s tweet.”

Shadow foreign affairs minister Senator Penny Wong told Jim Wilson the statement is “simply not correct”, and Australia’s response to war crime allegations has been “transparent, dignified and accountable”.

“I invite those who say Australia is overreacting to consider what they would say if they were the ones who were subject to this sort of inflammatory remark and false image.

“My only point is when people are being deliberately provocative – and I think the post was deliberately provocative – I think it’s always best to respond firmly but calmly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images