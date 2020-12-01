2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Senator urges calm response as..

Senator urges calm response as Chinese embassy blasts Australia’s ‘overreaction’

10 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Brereton reportChinaInternational RelationsPenny Wong
Article image for Senator urges calm response as Chinese embassy blasts Australia’s ‘overreaction’

As the fallout from a disturbing doctored photo posted by a Chinese government official continues, Labor are urging a nonpartisan, calm but strong response.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia has released a scathing statement, accusing Australia of attempting to “deflect public attention” from the allegations contained in the Brereton report, and “to blame China for the worsening of bilateral ties”.

“The rage and roar of some Australian politicians and media is nothing but misreading of, and overreaction to Mr Zhao’s tweet.”

Shadow foreign affairs minister Senator Penny Wong told Jim Wilson the statement is “simply not correct”, and Australia’s response to war crime allegations has been “transparent, dignified and accountable”.

“I invite those who say Australia is overreacting to consider what they would say if they were the ones who were subject to this sort of inflammatory remark and false image.

“My only point is when people are being deliberately provocative – and I think the post was deliberately provocative – I think it’s always best to respond firmly but calmly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873