Senator supports ‘strong fighter’ Barnaby Joyce as he’s sworn in as Deputy PM

Barnaby Joyce has been sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, returning to lead the Nationals after three years.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan moved the spill motion that saw Michael McCormack ousted.

He told Ben Fordham Mr Joyce is “an authentic and genuine voice” to lead the Nationals.

“We need a strong fighter in the corner of regional Australia.

“Barnaby’s not without his flaws, but who isn’t?”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy