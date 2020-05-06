Senator Jim Molan pulls out of the race for Eden-Monaro

The search for a Coalition candidate in Eden-Monaro continues, with NSW Senator Jim Molan announcing he will not nominate for preselection.

There were no text messages involved in his decision he says, instead citing health reasons, with hip replacement surgery scheduled for tomorrow.

Senator Molan told Ben Fordham he has faith in the Liberal-National Coalition despite recent in-fighting and abusive text messages.

“It’s not nice, but the people will get better now because the focus has now got to shift.

“Once we’ve got our candidate, you watch us, we will fall in behind he or she and we will run this for the best reasons for the people.

“Politics is not a game for the sensitive but we are working for all the people in Eden-Monaro.”

Image: Getty/Michael Masters