2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Senator Jacqui Lambie demands a Royal Commission into veteran suicides

11 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ADFJacqui LambieRoyal Commissionveteran suicides
Article image for Senator Jacqui Lambie demands a Royal Commission into veteran suicides

Loved ones of veterans who have committed suicide are desperately calling for a Royal Commission into the national crisis. 

Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the system has been failing veterans for a “very, very long time” and she’s getting “really frustrated” that nothing is getting done about it.

“The fact is the PM would rather do nothing than swallow his pride and call a Royal Commission.

“He needs to call this Royal Commission … this is an absolute disaster.”

Senator Lambie said veterans who are crying out for help are being ignored.

“These people like myself and many others who have actually … spent many years fighting the department and actually tried to take our lives;

“They’re not putting us on the table mate, they’re not listening to us, this is the problem.

“They’re on their last legs … I can actually taste that Royal Commission … the only thing standing in it’s way is that Prime Minister.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.

 

Image: Getty / Channel Nine 

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873