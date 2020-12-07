Senator Jacqui Lambie demands a Royal Commission into veteran suicides

Loved ones of veterans who have committed suicide are desperately calling for a Royal Commission into the national crisis.

Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the system has been failing veterans for a “very, very long time” and she’s getting “really frustrated” that nothing is getting done about it.

“The fact is the PM would rather do nothing than swallow his pride and call a Royal Commission.

“He needs to call this Royal Commission … this is an absolute disaster.”

Senator Lambie said veterans who are crying out for help are being ignored.

“These people like myself and many others who have actually … spent many years fighting the department and actually tried to take our lives;

“They’re not putting us on the table mate, they’re not listening to us, this is the problem.

“They’re on their last legs … I can actually taste that Royal Commission … the only thing standing in it’s way is that Prime Minister.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.

