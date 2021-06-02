2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Senator calls on overhaul of China’s hold on Australian port

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Eric Abetz
Article image for Senator calls on overhaul of China’s hold on Australian port

Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz is calling on an overhaul of China’s hold of the Port of Newcastle.

Concerns have been raised about the Chinese ownership of the Port of Darwin and Port of Newcastle.

Mr Abetz told Ben Fordham the deal needs to be reconsidered to protect Australia’s national interest.

“Since the privatisation seven years ago the port charges for coal exporters have gone up by 120 per cent.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873