Senator calls on overhaul of China’s hold on Australian port

Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz is calling on an overhaul of China’s hold of the Port of Newcastle.

Concerns have been raised about the Chinese ownership of the Port of Darwin and Port of Newcastle.

Mr Abetz told Ben Fordham the deal needs to be reconsidered to protect Australia’s national interest.

“Since the privatisation seven years ago the port charges for coal exporters have gone up by 120 per cent.”

