Security scare at State Parliament as protesters disrupt hearing

NSW Parliament’s special constables have been spotted sprinting after a group of protesters who disrupted a committee hearing.

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard told Ray Hadley it was an unusual sight.

“They actually had their hands on their pistols in their holsters, which you don’t see every day in Parliament House here.”

The group of around 20 transgender rights activists were yelling during the hearing, in opposition to a bill proposed by Mark Latham.

“The leader of their group, a young gentleman by the name of April, he had stood up when Mark Latham began speaking, and he yelled out ‘you’re a disgrace’.”

The protesters had lawfully entered the public gallery, and did not resist when escorted out by the 12 constables.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ray the response was no surprise.

“It was kind of anticipated.

“There’s been a lot of propaganda and a lot of misinformation, street marches against this bill.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview



Image: Getty