2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Security scare at State Parliament as protesters disrupt hearing

1 hour ago
2GB News
NSW parliamentTransgender
Article image for Security scare at State Parliament as protesters disrupt hearing

NSW Parliament’s special constables have been spotted sprinting after a group of protesters who disrupted a committee hearing.

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard told Ray Hadley it was an unusual sight.

“They actually had their hands on their pistols in their holsters, which you don’t see every day in Parliament House here.”

The group of around 20 transgender rights activists were yelling during the hearing, in opposition to a bill proposed by Mark Latham.

“The leader of their group, a young gentleman by the name of April, he had stood up when Mark Latham began speaking, and he yelled out ‘you’re a disgrace’.”

The protesters had lawfully entered the public gallery, and did not resist when escorted out by the 12 constables.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ray the response was no surprise.

“It was kind of anticipated.

“There’s been a lot of propaganda and a lot of misinformation, street marches against this bill.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

2GB News
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873