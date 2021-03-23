2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scott Morrison’s ‘moment of..

Scott Morrison’s ‘moment of madness’ leads to grovelling apology

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew ClennellScott Morrison
Article image for Scott Morrison’s ‘moment of madness’ leads to grovelling apology

The Prime Minister has apologised after making shock harassment claims in response to a question from a journalist.

Scott Morrison suggested that someone within News Corp has had a complaint made against them and the company’s HR department was investigating.

News Corp has said the Prime Minister’s claims are “simply untrue”.

Mr Morrison has since issued an apology saying he “deeply regrets” his “insensitive response”. (Full statement below)

Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell told Ben Fordham the Prime Minister has apologised to him personally.

“And so he should.

“You lose a lot of credibility when you blow up like that.

“Does he have the temperament to handle this job?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Ben said the “moment of madness” turned a strong, long-awaited response into a “mess”.

“I don’t know if he needs a break or a reset.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873