Scott Morrison’s ‘moment of madness’ leads to grovelling apology

The Prime Minister has apologised after making shock harassment claims in response to a question from a journalist.

Scott Morrison suggested that someone within News Corp has had a complaint made against them and the company’s HR department was investigating.

News Corp has said the Prime Minister’s claims are “simply untrue”.

Mr Morrison has since issued an apology saying he “deeply regrets” his “insensitive response”. (Full statement below)

Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell told Ben Fordham the Prime Minister has apologised to him personally.

“And so he should.

“You lose a lot of credibility when you blow up like that.

“Does he have the temperament to handle this job?”

Ben said the “moment of madness” turned a strong, long-awaited response into a “mess”.

“I don’t know if he needs a break or a reset.”

Image: Nine News