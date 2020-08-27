2GB
Scott Morrison weighs in on demands to bring Christchurch killer to Australia

35 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says no formal request has been put to the government to transfer the Christchurch gunman to Australia.

The man, born in Grafton, murdered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques last year.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister has suggested he serve his time in Australia, after a New Zealand court sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham it’s a rare case that he’s open to discussing with Jacinda Ardern.

“Our first concern is the interest of the families.

“We would want to know how the families have felt about all of this.”

