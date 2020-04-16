Scott Morrison warns easing restrictions now would be ‘rushing to failure’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is not yet ready to scale back restrictions despite a flattening of the curve.

Mr Morrison said Australia needs to achieve three things before the national cabinet can roll back lockdown rules.

Australia must increase testing capacity, expand tracing ability and improve local response capabilities to contain outbreaks before any easing of restrictions will be considered. Mr Morrison tells Alan Jones the government can’t move too early. “We would be rushing to failure and if we fail now we could put ourselves in an even worse position than we started.

“I don’t want to have a restriction in place for a day longer than it needs to be.”

