Scott Morrison announces major cabinet reshuffle

18 mins ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Image: 9News

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a major federal cabinet reshuffle.

Aged Care has been elevated to the cabinet and added to Greg Hunt’s health portfolio. Outgoing Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck will remain in the outer-ministry, overseeing aged care services.

Education Minister Dan Tehan will become the new Trade Minister, while Alan Tudge will take on the education portfolio.

Simon Birmingham will take on the finance portfolio after Mathias Cormann’s departure from Parliament.

More to come…

