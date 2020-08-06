Scott Morrison stands by JobKeeper ahead of eligibility changes

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the rules around JobKeeper are being relaxed to save lives and livelihoods across the nation.

Payments will still decrease at the end of September, but businesses will only have to show a fall in turnover over three months, rather than six.

Staff who were employed as of July 1 will also now be able to access the program.

The changes are a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis in Victoria and will cost another $15 billion dollars.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham the total cost of the support payment will be in excess of $100 billion.

“But it’s been one of the most successful programs of its kind in the world.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy