Scott Morrison slams ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers sabotaging vaccine rollout

The Prime Minister has labelled anti-vaxxers as “selfish” amid reports they are hindering the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

There are reports anti-vaxxers are booking appointments with GPs and spending the time asking questions from a sheet of paper and taking up a spot from someone who has the intention to get vaccinated.

Others are booking appointments and not showing up.

“Can you believe the extent some people are going to to sabotage the vaccine rollout?” Ben Fordham asked.

Scott Morrison told Ben it’s “disrespecting their fellow Australians”.

“And it’s quite selfish.

“It’s undermining where Australia wants to go.”

