2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scott Morrison slams ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers..

Scott Morrison slams ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers sabotaging vaccine rollout

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Scott Morrison
Article image for Scott Morrison slams ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers sabotaging vaccine rollout

The Prime Minister has labelled anti-vaxxers as “selfish” amid reports they are hindering the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

There are reports anti-vaxxers are booking appointments with GPs and spending the time asking questions from a sheet of paper and taking up a spot from someone who has the intention to get vaccinated.

Others are booking appointments and not showing up.

“Can you believe the extent some people are going to to sabotage the vaccine rollout?” Ben Fordham asked.

Scott Morrison told Ben it’s “disrespecting their fellow Australians”.

“And it’s quite selfish.

“It’s undermining where Australia wants to go.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873