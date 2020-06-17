Scott Morrison says Opposition Leader ‘totally burned’ by branch stacking scandal

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared the Labor Party “are absolutely at war” as they navigate a branch stacking scandal.

Victorian Labor figure and right faction warlord Adem Somyurek was sacked after branch stacking allegations came to light in a 60 Minutes and The Age investigation.

Now, Federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne has been exposed in explosive text messages where he called an unnamed female Labor activist a “ratf—er” and said he wanted to “piss on … the corpse” of former Left faction heavyweight Alan Griffin.

“Anthony Albanese has been totally burned by this scandal,” Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham.

“We’re fighting for jobs, they’re fighting each other.

“Anthony Albanese is leading a party in absolute chaos and disarray.”

