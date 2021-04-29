Scott Morrison reveals Indian travel loophole CLOSED

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a loophole allowing people to travel from India to Australia, via a third country, has been closed.

Two cricketers were among those who landed in Melbourne yesterday after flying through Doha.

Direct commercial and repatriation flights have been suspended until May 15.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham the government had been made aware of the loophole on Wednesday.

“It was closed off at about 7 o’clock Wednesday evening.

“That flight that the cricketers were on managed to get away just before that.”

