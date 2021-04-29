2GB
Scott Morrison reveals Indian travel loophole CLOSED

5 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
IndiaScott Morrison
Article image for Scott Morrison reveals Indian travel loophole CLOSED

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a loophole allowing people to travel from India to Australia, via a third country, has been closed.

Two cricketers were among those who landed in Melbourne yesterday after flying through Doha.

Direct commercial and repatriation flights have been suspended until May 15.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham the government had been made aware of the loophole on Wednesday.

“It was closed off at about 7 o’clock Wednesday evening.

“That flight that the cricketers were on managed to get away just before that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
AustraliaNewsWorld
