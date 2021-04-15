Scott Morrison explains why he won’t apologise to Christine Holgate

Despite admitting he regrets the hurt experienced by former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is standing by his criticism.

Ms Holgate told a parliamentary hearing the Prime Minister ‘bullied’ her out of a job by calling on her to stand aside while an investigation into the purchase of luxury watches was underway.

Jim Wilson challenged Mr Morrison to explain why he won’t apologise to Ms Holgate for his speech.

“Ms Holgate decided to resign before that [independent report] was concluded: they were decisions she made,” the Prime Minister responded.

“I didn’t intend to cause that distress.

“I was accused of engaging in particular behaviour which I don’t believe I did engage in; it was a heated debate in the Parliament that day.

“It’s a difficult issue we’ve been talking about, Jim, in many respects, but at least people know where I stand on it.

“I said what I said.”

