2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott Morrison explains why he won’t apologise to Christine Holgate

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australia PostChristine HolgateScott Morrison
Article image for Scott Morrison explains why he won’t apologise to Christine Holgate

Despite admitting he regrets the hurt experienced by former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is standing by his criticism.

Ms Holgate told a parliamentary hearing the Prime Minister ‘bullied’ her out of a job by calling on her to stand aside while an investigation into the purchase of luxury watches was underway.

Jim Wilson challenged Mr Morrison to explain why he won’t apologise to Ms Holgate for his speech.

“Ms Holgate decided to resign before that [independent report] was concluded: they were decisions she made,” the Prime Minister responded.

“I didn’t intend to cause that distress.

“I was accused of engaging in particular behaviour which I don’t believe I did engage in; it was a heated debate in the Parliament that day.

“It’s a difficult issue we’ve been talking about, Jim, in many respects, but at least people know where I stand on it.

“I said what I said.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873