Scott Morrison defends ‘pro-Australia’ language test for partner visas

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is defending a focus on the English language as a condition for partner visas.

The federal budget details the introduction of an English language test for both the person being sponsored for a partner visa to move to Australia and their sponsor if they are non-English speaking permanent residents.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham an understanding of the English language is essential.

“They don’t have to pass the test before they come into Australia but once they get here they have to make a reasonable effort to learn the language at a basic level.

“We don’t think that’s unreasonable.

“It’s not stopping anyone from coming. It’s saying that once you’re here we will support you.

“It’s pro-migrant but it’s also pro-Australia.”

