Scott Morrison committed to properly managing fallout of war crimes inquiry

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed to let the justice process be carried out amid a controversial debate around the fallout of the Brereton inquiry.

Thousands of veterans may lose their meritorious unit citations following the Brereton inquiry report, which uncovered 39 alleged unlawful killings of prisoners and civilians by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham “this is a very hard issue for Australia to deal with”.

“Decisions haven’t been made on these things so let’s just see how each step unfolds.

“It’s a very hard issue and there’s a lot of things to manage.

“Whether there are reforms that need to take place in the military, then that needs to happen.”

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy