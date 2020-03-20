Scott Morrison announces new coronavirus measures

The Prime Minister has announced there must be one-person per four square metres at non-essential events of less than 100 people.

The 2x2m measurement will need to be implemented in cafes, bars and sports clubs.

That means there will be 25 people, at most, in a venue of 100 square metres.

Scott Morrison has confirmed the government will not be handing down a budget until October and expects states to delay their own budgets.

Australians are being advised to not travel domestically unless necessary.

