School fee hike reignites public versus private debate

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
With some shelling out nearly half a million dollars on school fees, parents are being encouraged to reconsider their options.

Only 1 in 5 private schools in NSW have chosen to freeze their fee increase, an average of 1.74 per cent this year.

President of the Australian Tutoring Association Mohan Dhall told Jim Wilson parents need to be “fairly discerning” when deciding between private and public schools.

“If we say it’s once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic, how else do you let parents know they’re valued if you don’t say ‘this is the one year … when we’ll consider freezing fees’?

“Parents need to carefully consider whether the investment is giving the return.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
