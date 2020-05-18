School children given priority, Sydney buses only allowed 12 passengers

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance says school children will be given priority after announcing limited capacity on public transport.

Only 12 people will be allowed on a Sydney bus, 35 people in a train carriage and 45 on a ferry to help ensure social distancing.

Distinctive green dots will be used to show passengers the safest places to sit and stand.

But the State Transit has instructed bus drivers not to refuse passengers and that no school children should be left at a bus stop “under any circumstances”.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Alan Jones school children will be given priority.

“There’s got to be a bit of common sense applied.

“There are kids who have to use the broader network.”

Image: Getty