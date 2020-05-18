2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

School children given priority, Sydney buses only allowed 12 passengers

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
Andrew Constance

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance says school children will be given priority after announcing limited capacity on public transport.

Only 12 people will be allowed on a Sydney bus, 35 people in a train carriage and 45 on a ferry to help ensure social distancing.

Distinctive green dots will be used to show passengers the safest places to sit and stand.

But the State Transit has instructed bus drivers not to refuse passengers and that no school children should be left at a bus stop “under any circumstances”.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Alan Jones school children will be given priority.

“There’s got to be a bit of common sense applied.

“There are kids who have to use the broader network.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
NewsNSWTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.