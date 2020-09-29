2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Save our schooners: Industry lobbies for beer excise tax break

54 mins ago
Deborah Knight
HospitalityMartin ShortPubsRestaurantWes Lambert

Alcohol and hospitality industry leaders are calling on the government for a tax break as they work towards economic recovery. 

More than 20 million schooners of beer have been poured down the drain since the pandemic began.

Restaurant and Catering Association CEO Wes Lambert told Deborah Knight cutting or freezing the alcohol excise duty would benefit hospitality venues and brewers alike.

“Ultimately any tax abatements and tax changes that can be made to help Australian businesses … would be applauded and welcomed.

“Currently, year over year, the accommodation of food industry is actually getting worse.

“These are our busiest months.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Publican Martin Short told Deborah an easing of restrictions “would mean the world”, as would tax relief.

He had to return a substantial amount of beer to the breweries when everything shut down, he said.

“[That] was a real bummer … what a waste.

“Anything that can help stimulate our industry and keep more people employed, and keep more businesses open … would contribute.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
FoodLifestyleNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873