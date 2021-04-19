2GB
SAS veteran commends ‘common sense’ restoration of hard-earned honours

10 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ADFBrereton inquiryMeritorious Unit CitationsPETER DUTTONPeter RudlandVeteranswar crimes
Article image for SAS veteran commends ‘common sense’ restoration of hard-earned honours

Defence Minister Peter Dutton is being praised for blocking a decision to strip unit citations from special forces troops who served in Afghanistan.

Chief of the Defence Force Angus Campbell proposed the revocation of Meritorious Unit Citations granted to Special Operations Task Group members in the wake of the Brereton inquiry.

However, Mr Dutton argued the vast majority who have not committed war crimes should not face the same punishment as those who have.

Former SAS Sergeant Peter Rudland, who was injured in Afghanistan, told Jim Wilson the new Defence Minister’s decision was “right on the nail”.

“It’s good to see common sense was applied.

“The initial proposal I don’t think was very well thought out.

“It was a mistake in itself, so Peter Dutton’s done a great job.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
