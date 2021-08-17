2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Same old drivel’: Jim Wilson tears into ‘bickering’ premiers failing as leaders

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Craig LaundyDan AndrewsGladys Berejiklianmandatory vaccinationMark McGowan
Article image for ‘Same old drivel’: Jim Wilson tears into ‘bickering’ premiers failing as leaders

Jim Wilson has voiced his frustrations with the continuing “point-scoring exercise” undertaken by premiers throughout the pandemic.

Jim was furious some state leaders seem more preoccupied with making “relentless potshots” at each other than keeping their constituents, and the rest of Australia, safe from COVID.

“Day after day it’s the same old drivel from our so-called leaders.

“We’re fed up with your ego-stroking; right now we need unity and leadership!

“If I hear one more time that Chairman Dan down south or Colonel Klink over in the west have a cheap shot at NSW, seriously, I’ll pull my hair out.

“And this political bickering isn’t just confined to Labor state premiers…”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Pub operator Craig Laundy joined the call out to state and federal leaders to focus on the real issues at hand.

He’s urging governments to enshrine protections for business owners who want to mandate vaccination.

“There are still a lot of legislative grey areas.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873