‘Same old drivel’: Jim Wilson tears into ‘bickering’ premiers failing as leaders

Jim Wilson has voiced his frustrations with the continuing “point-scoring exercise” undertaken by premiers throughout the pandemic.

Jim was furious some state leaders seem more preoccupied with making “relentless potshots” at each other than keeping their constituents, and the rest of Australia, safe from COVID.

“Day after day it’s the same old drivel from our so-called leaders.

“We’re fed up with your ego-stroking; right now we need unity and leadership!

“If I hear one more time that Chairman Dan down south or Colonel Klink over in the west have a cheap shot at NSW, seriously, I’ll pull my hair out.

“And this political bickering isn’t just confined to Labor state premiers…”

Pub operator Craig Laundy joined the call out to state and federal leaders to focus on the real issues at hand.

He’s urging governments to enshrine protections for business owners who want to mandate vaccination.

“There are still a lot of legislative grey areas.”

