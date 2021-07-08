Same hit, less help: Confronting reality for businesses pleading for more aid

Businesses are calling for additional financial assistance as the end of Sydney’s lockdown becomes increasingly uncertain.

Business Western Sydney Executive Director David Borger told Jim Wilson surveys show owners are suffering the same loss of revenue now as they did in March 2020, when programs such as JobKeeper were activate.

“You’ve got the same revenue hit, but not the same help.

“[The state and federal governments] do need to do a bit more – this could go on for some time.”

