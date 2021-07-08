2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Same hit, less help: Confronting reality for businesses pleading for more aid

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Business FeaturedDavid BorgerJobKeeperJosh Frydenberglockdown
Article image for Same hit, less help: Confronting reality for businesses pleading for more aid

Businesses are calling for additional financial assistance as the end of Sydney’s lockdown becomes increasingly uncertain.

Business Western Sydney Executive Director David Borger told Jim Wilson surveys show owners are suffering the same loss of revenue now as they did in March 2020, when programs such as JobKeeper were activate.

“You’ve got the same revenue hit, but not the same help.

“[The state and federal governments] do need to do a bit more – this could go on for some time.”

Press PLAY below to hear his proposed solutions

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
BusinessMoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873