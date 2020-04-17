Sam Newman is fired up about COVID-19-related golf bans

AFL great Sam Newman is passionately campaigning the Victorian state government to lift their COVID-19-related golfing ban.

While golf has the green light in NSW, SA, QLD, TAS, and WA, in Victoria golf is among several outdoor activities still currently banned as part of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Sam Newman is on a mission to force the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to legalise golf again.

Newman tells Ben Fordham golf is one of the safest sports to play amid the pandemic because there’s never any contact.

“It is a prerequisite, the etiquette of golf, that you keep away from your opponent at all times.

“And it is the most cathartic, and mentally and spiritually stimulating thing you can do in these troubled times.

“I am befuddled, bemused as to why one state government would think that this is a virtue-signaling [thing] to do … you don’t need to save people from playing golf.”

Image: Twitter / @Origsmartassam (Sam Newman)

