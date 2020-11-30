2GB
‘Sales going through the roof’ of NSW COVID-killing disinfectant

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Sophie WestlakeVirosol
A couple from NSW’s Southern Highlands have created one of the two disinfectant products available in Australia that can kill COVID-19 on surfaces.

Virosol was created by Sophie and Steve Westlake to protect his compromised immune system.

Founder Sophie told Ben Fordham it took six months to prove the disinfectant kills COVID-19.

“We’ve got the government tick of approval to confirm that is accurate.”

It is being sold for $11.95 and Sophie said, “sales are going through the roof”.

