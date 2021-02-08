2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Safety rules on the table for food delivery drivers

54 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Business FeaturedKevin Anderson
Article image for Safety rules on the table for food delivery drivers

The NSW government has drafted guidelines for improving the safety of gig economy workers.

The guidelines explain how hazards such as poorly maintained bikes, fatigue and extreme weather conditions should be managed by delivery platforms, drivers and restaurants.

NSW Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson told Deborah Knight the guidelines cover basic requirements for safety.

“The food chain, when it comes to safety, involves everyone.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
BusinessMoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873