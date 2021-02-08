Safety rules on the table for food delivery drivers
The NSW government has drafted guidelines for improving the safety of gig economy workers.
The guidelines explain how hazards such as poorly maintained bikes, fatigue and extreme weather conditions should be managed by delivery platforms, drivers and restaurants.
NSW Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson told Deborah Knight the guidelines cover basic requirements for safety.
“The food chain, when it comes to safety, involves everyone.”
Image: Getty