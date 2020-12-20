2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Safety concerns over grain trucks carrying this year’s bumper harvest

8 hours ago
mark levy
Transport for NSW
Article image for Safety concerns over grain trucks carrying this year’s bumper harvest

Authorities are targeting the safe transportation of this year’s bumper harvest amid concerns of unregistered grain trucks.

Transport for NSW Director Compliance Roger Weeks told Mark Levy they expect 1.3 million tonnes to be transported.

They have issued 437 defect notices, with 65 per cent attributed to faulty brakes.

“We want to make sure that their grain gets to market safely and efficiently.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

mark levy
FoodNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873