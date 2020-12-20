Safety concerns over grain trucks carrying this year’s bumper harvest

Authorities are targeting the safe transportation of this year’s bumper harvest amid concerns of unregistered grain trucks.

Transport for NSW Director Compliance Roger Weeks told Mark Levy they expect 1.3 million tonnes to be transported.

They have issued 437 defect notices, with 65 per cent attributed to faulty brakes.

“We want to make sure that their grain gets to market safely and efficiently.”

